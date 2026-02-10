Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $1.29 million

A single-family residence located at 266 North Oak Street in Elmhurst changed owners on Jan. 20.

The 3,146-square-foot house, built in 2003, was sold for $1.29 million, or $410 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In August 2025, a 2,786-square-foot single-family residence at 224 North Oak Street sold for $995,000, a price per square foot of $357.

· A 1,820-square-foot single-family residence at 220 North Myrtle Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $844,000, a price per square foot of $464.

· At 319 North Walnut Street, in March 2025, a 3,729-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.19 million, a price per square foot of $319.