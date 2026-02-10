Single-family home sells in Downers Grove for $725,000

A 2,473-square-foot single-family home, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 841 Rogers Street in Downers Grove was sold on Jan. 15 for $725,000, or $293 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,663 square feet.

Other homes in Downers Grove have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 4927 Bryan Place, in October 2025, a 1,601-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $437.

· A 3,815-square-foot single-family house at 747 Rogers Street, sold in March 2025, for $1.07 million, a price per square foot of $280. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,860-square-foot single-family house at 4914 Prospect Avenue sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $384.