Single-family home sells for $868,879 in Plainfield

A 3,539-square-foot single-family home, built in 2025, has changed hands.

The new house at 12955 South Sydney Circle in Plainfield was sold on Jan. 22 for $868,879, or $246 per square foot. The house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property occupies a lot of 13,939 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In October 2025, a 2,131-square-foot single-family residence at 13333 South Allyn Street sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 24209 South Lavergne Street, in September 2025, a 2,956-square-foot single-family house was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,471-square-foot single-family house at 13362 South Golden Meadow Drive, sold in July 2025, for $485,000, a price per square foot of $196.