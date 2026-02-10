Single-family home sells for $625,000 in Huntley

A single-family house located at 13813 Roosevelt Drive in Huntley has a new owner since Jan. 29.

The 3,124-square-foot home, built in 2005, was sold for $625,000, or $200 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,454 square feet.

These nearby homes in Huntley have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,684-square-foot single-family residence at 13915 Helena Road, sold in January 2025, for $355,000, a price per square foot of $211.

· In August 2025, a 3,124-square-foot single-family home at 13881 Traverse Court sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $176.

· At 12737 Woodgrove Drive, in March 2025, a 2,852-square-foot single-family house was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $228.