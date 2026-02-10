Single-family home sells for $480,000 in Algonquin

A 3,190-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The home at 305 Buckingham Drive in Algonquin was sold on Jan. 23 for $480,000, or $150 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 15,074 square feet.

These nearby homes in Algonquin have also recently been purchased:

· In July 2025, a 2,610-square-foot single-family house at 6 Bedford Court sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 95 South Oakleaf Road, in March 2025, a 3,190-square-foot single-family home was sold for $519,000, a price per square foot of $163. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,302-square-foot single-family house at 4 Preston Court, sold in June 2025, for $515,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.