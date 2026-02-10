Single-family home in Frankfort goes for $1.18 million

A 3,500-square-foot single-family house has changed hands.

The house at 22957 Devonshire Lane in Frankfort was sold on Jan. 23 for $1.18 million, or $336 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Frankfort have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 3,844-square-foot single-family residence at 11828 Coquille Drive, sold in June 2025, for $785,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 11764 Azure Drive, in August 2025, a 3,714-square-foot single-family home was sold for $682,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 4,165-square-foot single-family home at 23092 Devonshire Lane sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.