Sale closed in Oswego: $435,000 for a four-bedroom home

A 1,942-square-foot single-family home, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The house at 479 Raintree Drive in Oswego was sold on Jan. 26 for $435,000, or $224 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,942-square-foot single-family residence at 412 Blue Ridge Drive, sold in July 2025, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $252. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 410 Blue Ridge Drive, in July 2025, a 1,699-square-foot single-family house was sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $300. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 1,134-square-foot single-family residence at 401 Sunshine Court sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $317. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.