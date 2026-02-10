Sale closed in Lakemoor: $390,000 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 32111 North Great Plaines Avenue in Lakemoor was sold on Jan. 16, for $390,000, or $169 per square foot.

The home, built in 2007, has an interior space of 2,308 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to one parking spot. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,208 square feet.

Other homes in Lakemoor that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 32052 North Great Plaines Avenue, in July 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $440,000.

· In February 2025, a single-family home at 32044 North Great Plaines Avenue sold for $440,000.

· A single-family house at 28113 North Cape Cod Lane, sold in March 2025, for $435,000.