Sale closed in Huntley: $560,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 12871 Timber Creek Drive in Huntley has a new owner since Jan. 28.

The 2,639-square-foot house, built in 2003, was sold for $560,000, or $212 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,890 square feet.

These nearby homes in Huntley have also recently been sold:

· At 12931 Woodland Trail, in February 2025, a 1,930-square-foot single-family house was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $220.

· In September 2025, a 2,621-square-foot single-family home at 12910 Woodland Trail sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· A 2,234-square-foot single-family residence at 13536 Westridge Court, sold in June 2025, for $600,000, a price per square foot of $269.