Four-bedroom home sells for $350,000 in Plano

The single-family residence located at 3505 Bailey Street in Plano was sold on Jan. 20, for $350,000, or $169 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 2,072 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Plano have also recently been purchased:

· In March 2025, a 2,192-square-foot single-family home at 3600 Thomas Court sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $157. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,072-square-foot single-family house at 3407 Tamaira Street, sold in November 2025, for $356,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3313 Alyssa Street, in January 2025, a 2,072-square-foot single-family home was sold for $317,500, a price per square foot of $153. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.