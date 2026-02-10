Barrington: Single-family home goes for $1.51 million

A new single-family home located at 240 Tower Road in Barrington changed owner on Jan. 28.

The 4,600-square-foot house, built in 2024, was sold for $1.51 million, or $328 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 9,750-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Barrington that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 3,940-square-foot single-family residence at 141 Sturtz Street, sold in May 2025, for $1.23 million, a price per square foot of $312. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 350 Westwood Drive, in July 2025, a 2,436-square-foot single-family house was sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,395-square-foot single-family home at 109 West Hillside Avenue sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $338. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.