Three-bedroom house sells for $400,000 in Elgin

The single-family house located at 908 Glenmore Lane in Elgin was sold on Jan. 29, for $400,000, or $256 per square foot.

The home, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,564 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 12,632 square feet.

Other homes in Elgin that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,435-square-foot single-family residence at 2795 Brechin Trail, sold in December 2025, for $470,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2760 Glendower Terrace, in September 2025, a 2,669-square-foot single-family home was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,538-square-foot single-family home at 524 Shagbark Drive sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $237. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.