Single-family home sells in Joliet for $405,000

The single-family residence located at 2909 Vimy Ridge Drive in Joliet was sold on Jan. 22, for $405,000, or $346 per square foot.

The home, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,170 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,440-square-foot single-family home at 2812 Vimy Ridge Drive, sold in December 2025, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $180.

· In January, a 1,580-square-foot single-family house at 2337 Golfview Drive sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $209.

· At 1921 Cecily Drive, in December 2025, a 1,716-square-foot single-family house was sold for $311,000, a price per square foot of $181.