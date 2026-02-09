Sale closed in St. Charles: $512,500 for a three-bedroom house

The single-family residence located at 806 Fellows Street in St. Charles was sold on Jan. 27, for $512,500, or $321 per square foot.

The home, built in 1971, has an interior space of 1,596 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 10,500-square-foot lot.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,530-square-foot single-family house at 1238 South 10th Street, sold in September 2025, for $525,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1243 South 10th Street, in July 2025, a 1,248-square-foot single-family home was sold for $476,000, a price per square foot of $381. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In July 2025, a 1,182-square-foot single-family residence at 1301 South 10th Street sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $393. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.