Sale closed in McHenry: $280,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 1514 North Freund Avenue in McHenry changed owners on Jan. 26.

The 1,704-square-foot house, built in 1950, was sold for $280,000, or $164 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 6,874-square-foot lot.

Other homes in McHenry have recently been sold nearby:

· At 3709 North Grand Avenue, in January, a 1,508-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $227,000, a price per square foot of $151.

· In October 2025, a 1,140-square-foot single-family home at 3616 North Grand Avenue sold for $351,000, a price per square foot of $308.

· A 1,769-square-foot single-family home at 1607 North Jennifer Lane, sold in January 2025, for $310,000, a price per square foot of $175.