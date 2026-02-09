Sale closed in Joliet: $330,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 2337 Golfview Drive in Joliet changed owner on Jan. 22.

The 1,580-square-foot home, built in 1994, was sold for $330,000, or $209 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· In January, a 1,170-square-foot single-family home at 2909 Vimy Ridge Drive sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $346.

· A 2,440-square-foot single-family house at 2812 Vimy Ridge Drive, sold in December 2025, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $180.

· At 405 Farmington Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,400-square-foot single-family home was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $289.