Oswego: Single-family home sells for $507,500

The single-family residence located at 809 Canton Drive in Oswego was sold on Jan. 22, for $507,500, or $186 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,734 square feet. This two-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently changed hands:

· In October 2025, a 1,864-square-foot single-family house at 400 Shadow Court sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 408 Shadow Court, in November 2025, a 1,896-square-foot single-family home was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,729-square-foot single-family house at 794 Suffield Court, sold in September 2025, for $445,000, a price per square foot of $257. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.