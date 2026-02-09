Five-bedroom home in Batavia goes for $600,000

The single-family house located at 473 Bond Drive in Batavia was sold on Jan. 27, for $600,000, or $174 per square foot.

The house, built in 1996, has an interior space of 3,447 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached three-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,962-square-foot single-family residence at 1410 Huey Court, sold in April 2025, for $685,000, a price per square foot of $231.

· At 551 Norcross Drive, in July 2025, a 3,038-square-foot single-family home was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $181.

· In October 2025, a 1,138-square-foot single-family residence at 1265 Hart Road sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $299.