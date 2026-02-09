Batavia: Four-bedroom house goes for $750,000

A 3,392-square-foot single-family home, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The home at 37W875 Spring Green Way in Batavia was sold on Jan. 26 for $750,000, or $221 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers three parking spots. The property’s lot measures 1.2 acres.

Other homes in Batavia that have recently been sold close by include:

· In April 2025, a 2,914-square-foot single-family house at 2574 Spring Green Way sold for $689,000, a price per square foot of $236. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 805 Cambridge Drive, in September 2025, a 2,100-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $524,500, a price per square foot of $250. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 3,237-square-foot single-family home at 2807 Weaver Lane, sold in July 2025, for $875,000, a price per square foot of $270. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.