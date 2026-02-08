What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County, reported Jan. 26 to Feb. 1?

A condominium in Chicago that sold for $6.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County over the past week.

In total, 1,060 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $488,584. The average price per square foot was $275.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $6.4 million, condominium at 9 West Walton Street, Apt. 2802

A 4,500-square-foot condominium at 9 West Walton Street, Apt. 2802 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $6,400,000, $1,422 per square foot. The condo was built in 2018. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $4.16 million, six-bedroom house at 1637 North Burling Street

A 6,234-square-foot single-family house at 1637 North Burling Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $4,164,500, $668 per square foot. The home was built in 2014. The home features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $3.75 million, single-family home at 15W170 60th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 15W170 60th Street in Burr Ridge. The price was $3.75 million. The house was built in 2016 and the living area totals 5,380 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $697. The house features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $3.25 million, five-bedroom home at 321 Leicester Road

The single-family residence at 321 Leicester Road in Kenilworth has new owners. The price was $3,250,000. The house was built in 1926 and has a living area of 4,415 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $736. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.

5. $2.64 million, single-family home at 204 West 59th Street

The sale of the single-family home at 204 West 59th Street in Burr Ridge has been finalized. The price was $2,640,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 6,065 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $435. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 13.

6. $2.6 million, condominium at 363 East Wacker Drive, Unit 2606

A 2,499-square-foot condominium at 363 East Wacker Drive, Unit 2606 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,600,000, $1,040 per square foot. The condo was built in 2020. The condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 13.

7. $2.55 million, six-bedroom home at 2 Cutters Run

The single-family residence at 2 Cutters Run in South Barrington has new owners. The price was $2,550,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 10,788 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $236. The house features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $2.35 million, single-family home at 5648 South Kimbark Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 5648 South Kimbark Avenue in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $2,350,000. The home was built in 1896 and has a living area of 2,836 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $829. The house features two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $2.32 million, single-family home at 1921 Washington Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1921 Washington Avenue in Wilmette. The price was $2.32 million. The house was built in 1954 and the living area totals 1,934 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,199. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $2.25 million, four-bedroom house at 512 Elmwood Avenue

A 3,467-square-foot single-family house at 512 Elmwood Avenue in Wilmette has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,250,000, $649 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.