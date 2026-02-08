What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County, reported Jan. 26 to Feb. 1?

A condominium in Chicago that sold for $6.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County over the past week.
In total, 1,060 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $488,584. The average price per square foot was $275.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $6.4 million, condominium at 9 West Walton Street, Apt. 2802
A 4,500-square-foot condominium at 9 West Walton Street, Apt. 2802 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $6,400,000, $1,422 per square foot. The condo was built in 2018. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.
2. $4.16 million, six-bedroom house at 1637 North Burling Street
A 6,234-square-foot single-family house at 1637 North Burling Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $4,164,500, $668 per square foot. The home was built in 2014. The home features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 15.
3. $3.75 million, single-family home at 15W170 60th Street
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 15W170 60th Street in Burr Ridge. The price was $3.75 million. The house was built in 2016 and the living area totals 5,380 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $697. The house features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.
4. $3.25 million, five-bedroom home at 321 Leicester Road
The single-family residence at 321 Leicester Road in Kenilworth has new owners. The price was $3,250,000. The house was built in 1926 and has a living area of 4,415 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $736. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.
5. $2.64 million, single-family home at 204 West 59th Street
The sale of the single-family home at 204 West 59th Street in Burr Ridge has been finalized. The price was $2,640,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 6,065 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $435. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 13.
6. $2.6 million, condominium at 363 East Wacker Drive, Unit 2606
A 2,499-square-foot condominium at 363 East Wacker Drive, Unit 2606 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,600,000, $1,040 per square foot. The condo was built in 2020. The condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 13.
7. $2.55 million, six-bedroom home at 2 Cutters Run
The single-family residence at 2 Cutters Run in South Barrington has new owners. The price was $2,550,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 10,788 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $236. The house features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 15.
8. $2.35 million, single-family home at 5648 South Kimbark Avenue
The sale of the single-family house at 5648 South Kimbark Avenue in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $2,350,000. The home was built in 1896 and has a living area of 2,836 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $829. The house features two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 14.
9. $2.32 million, single-family home at 1921 Washington Avenue
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1921 Washington Avenue in Wilmette. The price was $2.32 million. The house was built in 1954 and the living area totals 1,934 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,199. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 15.
10. $2.25 million, four-bedroom house at 512 Elmwood Avenue
A 3,467-square-foot single-family house at 512 Elmwood Avenue in Wilmette has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,250,000, $649 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.