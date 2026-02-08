How much were the top 5 most expensive home sales in DeKalb County, reported Jan. 26 to Feb. 1?

A single-family home in Maple Park that sold for $368,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County in the past week.
The county saw a total of five residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $261,100. The average price per square foot was $217.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $368,000, single-family home at 325 West Burlington Drive
A 1,805-square-foot single-family residence at 325 West Burlington Drive in Maple Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $368,000, $204 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The house features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.
2. $304,000, single-family home at 810 Meadow Lane
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 810 Meadow Lane in Sycamore. The price was $304,000. The house was built in 1958 and the living area totals 1,164 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $261. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.
3. $238,000, single-family home at 126 East Kerr Street
A 1,440-square-foot single-family residence at 126 East Kerr Street in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $238,000, $165 per square foot. The home was built in 1947. The home features one bedroom and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.
4. $210,000, condominium at 145 Penny Lane
The sale of the condominium at 145 Penny Lane in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $210,000. The condo was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,262 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The condo features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Jan. 2.
5. $185,500, condominium at 585 Clayton Circle
The condominium at 585 Clayton Circle in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $185,500. The condo was built in 2008 and has a living area of 639 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $290. The condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.