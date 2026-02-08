How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in McHenry County, Jan. 26 to Feb. 1?

A single-family home in Crystal Lake that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 63 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $361,962. The average price per square foot was $211.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.9 million, four-bedroom home at 3515 Oak Ridge Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 3515 Oak Ridge Road in Crystal Lake. The price was $1.9 million. The house was built in 1983 and the living area totals 3,970 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $479. The house features four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 15.

2. $736,000, single-family home at 8303 Bull Valley Road

A 2,443-square-foot single-family home at 8303 Bull Valley Road in Bull Valley has been sold. The total purchase price was $736,000, $301 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 14.

3. $675,000, single-family home at 441 Country Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 441 Country Lane in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $675,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 3,434 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The home features four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 5.

4. $628,000, four-bedroom home at 14 West Surrey Lane

The single-family residence at 14 West Surrey Lane in Barrington has new owners. The price was $628,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 2,210 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $284. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 5.

5. $625,000, four-bedroom house at 3750 Wintergreen Terrace

A 2,939-square-foot single-family house at 3750 Wintergreen Terrace in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $625,000, $213 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

6. $570,000, single-family home at 6014 Cameron Court

A 3,224-square-foot single-family home at 6014 Cameron Court in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $570,000, $177 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

7. $555,000, single-family home at 1034 Heather Court

The sale of the single-family house at 1034 Heather Court in Fox River Grove has been finalized. The price was $555,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,347 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $236. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 13.

8. $550,000, five-bedroom home at 314 Washington Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 314 Washington Street in Algonquin. The price was $550,000. The house living area totals 3,437 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $160. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 13.

9. $546,000, single-family home at 3063 Fairhaven Lane

A 3,597-square-foot single-family residence at 3063 Fairhaven Lane in Lake In The Hills has been sold. The total purchase price was $546,000, $152 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

10. $545,000, four-bedroom house at 1415 Carmel Lane

The single-family residence at 1415 Carmel Lane in Cary has new owners. The price was $545,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,201 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $170. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.