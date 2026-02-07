What $800,000 or less gets you in McHenry County, Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in McHenry County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $800,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $736,000

At $736,000 ($301 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 8303 Bull Valley Road, Bull Valley, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1977, provides 2,443 square feet of living space, featuring five bedrooms and four bathrooms, and sits on a 6.1-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $675,000

This single-family house, featuring four bedrooms and eight bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 441 Country Lane, Crystal Lake, the home spans 3,434 square feet and was sold for $675,000, or $197 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 0.5-acre, and it was built in 1991. The deal was closed on Jan. 5.

3. $628,000

Priced at $628,000 (equivalent to $284 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1969 and situated at 14 West Surrey Lane, Barrington, was sold in January. The house spans 2,210 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property comprises a 1.1-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $625,000

Situated at 3750 Wintergreen Terrace, Algonquin, this single-family house, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in January for a price of $625,000, translating to $213 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2008, offers a living area of 2,939 square feet and sits on a 0.6-acre lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

5. $570,000

In January, a single-family home, with four bedrooms and six bathrooms located at 6014 Cameron Court, Crystal Lake, changed ownership. The property, covering 3,224 square feet, was built in 2000 and was sold for $570,000, which calculates to $177 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 1 acre. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.