What $700,000 can buy you in Kane County in the week of Jan. 26

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $700,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $690,000

Priced at $690,000 (equivalent to $246 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1999 and situated at 2159 Sutton Drive, South Elgin, was sold in January. The home spans 2,800 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 12,692-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 22.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $681,000

In January, a single-family home, with four bedrooms located at 730 Council Hill Road, East Dundee, changed ownership. The property, covering 3,042 square feet, was built in 2004 and was sold for $681,000, which calculates to $224 per square foot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $655,000

At $655,000 ($242 per square foot), the single-family house located at 1121 Lance Avenue, Elburn, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property provides 2,711 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property sits on a 12,065-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

4. $650,000

For a price tag of $650,000 ($300 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 2002 and located at 43W493 Thornapple Tree Road, Sugar Grove, changed hands in January. The house spans 2,167 square feet of living area. The deal was finalized on Jan. 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $630,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 910 Tipperary Street, Gilberts, the house spans 3,374 square feet and was sold for $630,000, or $187 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring an 11,761-square-foot, and it was built in 2005. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.