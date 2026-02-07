What $600,000 can buy you in Kendall County, Jan. 26 to Feb. 1

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kendall County, here’s what sold for $600,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $565,000

Priced at $565,000 (equivalent to $170 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 2014 and situated at 209 Julep Avenue, Oswego, was sold in January. The home spans 3,318 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 10,019-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.

2. $540,000

At $540,000 ($171 per square foot), the single-family home located at 2361 Emerald Lane, Yorkville, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 2007, provides 3,166 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 9.

3. $529,000

This single-family house, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 7811 Bellflower Lane, Joliet, the house spans 2,964 square feet and was sold for $529,000, or $178 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 10,454-square-foot, and it was built in 2016. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

4. $520,000

Situated at 842 Heartland Drive, Yorkville, this single-family residence, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in January for a price of $520,000, translating to $179 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2002, offers a living area of 2,908 square feet and sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

5. $515,000

For a price tag of $515,000 ($172 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 2007 and located at 2576 Lyman Loop, Yorkville, changed hands in January. The home spans 2,995 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 13,068-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 14.