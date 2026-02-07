DuPage / Cook County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of Jan. 26

A single-family home in Wheaton that sold for $935,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County over the last week was $707,724. The average price per square foot ended up at $317. A total of 1093 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 6,219 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $500,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $935,000, single-family home at 1813 Knapp Court

A 3,192-square-foot single-family residence at 1813 Knapp Court in Wheaton has been sold. The total purchase price was $935,000, $293 per square foot. The house was built in 1990. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 13.

2. $950,000, single-family home at 271 Columbine Drive

The single-family home at 271 Columbine Drive in Clarendon Hills has new owners. The price was $950,000. The home was built in 1967 and has a living area of 2,727 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $348. The deal was closed on Jan. 13.

3. $954,000, single-family home at 1632 South Vine Avenue

A 3,047-square-foot single-family residence at 1632 South Vine Avenue in Park Ridge has been sold. The total purchase price was $954,000, $313 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 9.

4. $967,500, five-bedroom home at 5546 Laurel Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 5546 Laurel Avenue in La Grange Highlands has been finalized. The price was $967,500. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $269. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.

5. $985,000, single-family home at 2775 Salceda Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2775 Salceda Drive in Northbrook. The price was $985,000. The house was built in 1973 and the living area totals 3,231 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $305. The house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.

6. $985,000, single-family home at 625 Midway Park

The single-family residence at 625 Midway Park in Glen Ellyn has new owners. The price was $985,000. The home was built in 1952 and has a living area of 2,182 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $451. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 7.

7. $998,000, single-family home at 2 Royal Vale Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 2 Royal Vale Drive in Oak Brook has been finalized. The price was $998,000. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 3,362 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $297. The deal was closed on Jan. 13.

8. $1 million, three-bedroom house at 213 Ashland Avenue

A 1,961-square-foot single-family house at 213 Ashland Avenue in River Forest has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,000,000, $510 per square foot. The home was built in 1922. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 15.

9. $1 million, single-family home at 8 Shelburne Drive

A 3,200-square-foot single-family residence at 8 Shelburne Drive in Oak Brook has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,000,000, $313 per square foot. The home was built in 1972. The deal was finalized on Jan. 8.

10. $1 million, condominium at 917 West Altgeld Street, Apt. 1

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 917 West Altgeld Street, Apt. 1 in Chicago. The price was $1 million. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 2,600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $385. The condo features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 9.