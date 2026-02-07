DeKalb County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of Jan. 26

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $304,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County in the past week was $261,100. The average price per square foot was $203. A total of 5 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,262 square feet, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $300,000 and $700,000.

1. $304,000, single-family home at 810 Meadow Lane

A 1,164-square-foot single-family residence at 810 Meadow Lane in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $304,000, $261 per square foot. The home was built in 1958. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.

2. $368,000, single-family home at 325 West Burlington Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 325 West Burlington Drive in Maple Park has been finalized. The price was $368,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,805 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $204. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.