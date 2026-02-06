What $500,000 or less gets you in Grundy County, Jan. 26 to Feb. 1

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Grundy County, here’s what sold for $500,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $485,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 713 Joanne Drive, Minooka, the home spans 2,918 square feet and was sold for $485,000, or $166 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 10,019-square-foot, and it was built in 2005. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $395,000

Situated at 975 South Laura Lane, Diamond, this single-family residence, was sold in December for a price of $395,000, translating to $147 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1998, offers a living area of 2,692 square feet and sits on a 12,632-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 26, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $380,000

In December, a single-family residence located at 5765 Muskie Trail, Morris, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,986 square feet, was built in 2017 and was sold for $380,000, which calculates to $191 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.5 acres. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $335,000

Priced at $335,000 (equivalent to $310 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1900 and situated at 310 East Main Street, Gardner, was sold in December. The house spans 1,080 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 14,375-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 26, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $300,000

At $300,000 ($98 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 115 Green Acres Drive, Morris, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property, built in 1973, provides 3,056 square feet of living space, and sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.