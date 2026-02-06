These residential properties were the best deals for Kendall County’s in the week of Jan. 26

A single-family home in Yorkville that sold for $465,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County in the past week was $376,870, or $171 per square foot. A total of 46 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,958 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $400,000 and $600,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $465,000, single-family home at 1819 Country Hills Drive

A 2,658-square-foot single-family home at 1819 Country Hills Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $465,000, $175 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. The deal was closed on Jan. 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $485,000, four-bedroom home at 1129 Heartland Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 1129 Heartland Drive in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $485,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,902 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $167. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $495,000, single-family home at 2305 Providence Way

The single-family residence at 2305 Providence Way in Joliet has new owners. The price was $495,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,546 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $194. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $502,500, four-bedroom home at 2305 Rosehall Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2305 Rosehall Drive in Joliet. The price was $502,500. The house was built in 2022 and the living area totals 2,423 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $510,000, single-family home at 961 Canyon Trail Court

A 2,712-square-foot single-family residence at 961 Canyon Trail Court in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $510,000, $188 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $515,000, single-family home at 2576 Lyman Loop

The single-family house at 2576 Lyman Loop in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $515,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 2,995 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $172. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $520,000, four-bedroom home at 842 Heartland Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 842 Heartland Drive in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $520,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,908 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.

8. $529,000, four-bedroom house at 7811 Bellflower Lane

A 2,964-square-foot single-family home at 7811 Bellflower Lane in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $529,000, $178 per square foot. The home was built in 2016. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $540,000, single-family home at 2361 Emerald Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2361 Emerald Lane in Yorkville. The price was $540,000. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 3,166 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $171. The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $565,000, four-bedroom home at 209 Julep Avenue

A 3,318-square-foot single-family house at 209 Julep Avenue in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $565,000, $170 per square foot. The house was built in 2014. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.