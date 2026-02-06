Homes at or under $700,000 in DeKalb County, Jan. 26 to Feb. 1

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DeKalb County, here’s what sold for $700,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $368,000

In January, a single-family residence, with one bedroom and two bathrooms located at 325 West Burlington Drive, Maple Park, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,805 square feet, was built in 2003 and was sold for $368,000, which calculates to $204 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,454 square feet. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $304,000

Situated at 810 Meadow Lane, Sycamore, this single-family residence, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in January for a price of $304,000, translating to $261 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1958, offers a living area of 1,164 square feet and sits on a 10,500-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.