Homes at or under $1 million in Will County, Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $1 million or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $850,000

For a price tag of $850,000 ($304 per square foot), the single-family home, located at 9417 West Steger Road, Frankfort, changed hands in January. The house spans 2,800 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 5.2-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 15.

2. $805,000

At $805,000 ($187 per square foot), the single-family house located at 8964 Port Washington Drive, Frankfort, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 2008, provides 4,306 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 14,810-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

3. $795,000

Priced at $795,000 (equivalent to $122 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1993 and situated at 1018 South Butternut Circle, Frankfort, was sold in January. The home spans 6,498 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.8-acre lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 14.

4. $725,000

In January, a single-family house located at 17712 East Colonial Court, Plainfield, changed ownership. The property, covering 8,304 square feet, was built in 1992 and was sold for $725,000, which calculates to $87 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.9 acres. The transaction was completed on Jan. 13.

5. $708,000

This single-family home, featuring three bedrooms and four bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 9717 West Kuse Road, Frankfort, the home spans 3,200 square feet and was sold for $708,000, or $221 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring 5.5 acres. The deal was closed on Jan. 15.