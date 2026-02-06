Best residential property deals the week of Jan. 26 in McHenry County

A single-family home in Crystal Lake that sold for $517,500 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $361,962, or $478 per square foot. A total of 63 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,734 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $400,000 and $800,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 26, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $517,500, four-bedroom house at 124 West Crystal Lake Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 124 West Crystal Lake Avenue in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $517,500. The home was built in 1935 and has a living area of 2,325 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $223. The house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

2. $545,000, single-family home at 1415 Carmel Lane

A 3,201-square-foot single-family residence at 1415 Carmel Lane in Cary has been sold. The total purchase price was $545,000, $170 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.

3. $546,000, four-bedroom house at 3063 Fairhaven Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 3063 Fairhaven Lane in Lake In The Hills. The price was $546,000. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 3,597 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $152. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 12.

4. $550,000, single-family home at 314 Washington Street

The single-family home at 314 Washington Street in Algonquin has new owners. The price was $550,000. The home living area totals 3,437 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $160. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 13.

5. $555,000, four-bedroom house at 1034 Heather Court

A 2,347-square-foot single-family house at 1034 Heather Court in Fox River Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $555,000, $236 per square foot. The home was built in 1993. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 13.

6. $570,000, single-family home at 6014 Cameron Court

The single-family residence at 6014 Cameron Court in Crystal Lake has new owners. The price was $570,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,224 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

7. $625,000, four-bedroom house at 3750 Wintergreen Terrace

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3750 Wintergreen Terrace in Algonquin. The price was $625,000. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 2,939 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $213. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

8. $628,000, four-bedroom house at 14 West Surrey Lane

A 2,210-square-foot single-family house at 14 West Surrey Lane in Barrington has been sold. The total purchase price was $628,000, $284 per square foot. The home was built in 1969. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 5.

9. $675,000, single-family home at 441 Country Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 441 Country Lane in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $675,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 3,434 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The home features four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 5.

10. $736,000, five-bedroom house at 8303 Bull Valley Road

A 2,443-square-foot single-family residence at 8303 Bull Valley Road in Bull Valley has been sold. The total purchase price was $736,000, $301 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 14.