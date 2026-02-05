Single-family home sells in Sycamore for $300,000

The single-family residence located at 1340 North Main Street in Sycamore was sold on Jan. 20, for $300,000, or $176 per square foot.

The home, built in 1962, has an interior space of 1,700 square feet. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently been purchased nearby:

· In December 2024, a 1,680-square-foot single-family residence at 1 North Primrose Lane sold for $242,500, a price per square foot of $144. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,404-square-foot single-family residence at 134 North Brian Street, sold in November 2025, for $265,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 10 North Primrose Lane, in July 2025, a 2,063-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $352,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.