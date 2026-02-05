Single-family home sells for $335,000 in Cortland

The single-family residence located at 121 West Ellen Avenue in Cortland was sold on Jan. 16, for $335,000, or $354 per square foot.

The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 946 square feet. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in Cortland have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,392-square-foot single-family residence at 190 North Nina Street, sold in April 2025, for $258,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· At 91 West Susan Avenue, in February 2025, a 1,008-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $306,000, a price per square foot of $304. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a single-family residence at 175 North Dogwood Street sold for $310,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.