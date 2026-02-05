Single-family home in Crystal Lake sells for $510,000

A single-family house located at 1823 Somerfield Lane in Crystal Lake changed owners on Jan. 21.

The 2,552-square-foot home, built in 1993, was sold for $510,000, or $200 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,730 square feet.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,745-square-foot single-family residence at 431 Prides Run in Crystal Lake, sold in July 2025, for $500,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 1803 Nashville Lane in Crystal Lake, in November 2025, a 2,389-square-foot single-family home was sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,069-square-foot single-family house at 1781 Kennsington Lane in Crystal Lake sold for $432,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.