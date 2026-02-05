Single-family home in Channahon goes for $345,000

A 1,428-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The home at 26518 West Deer Path in Channahon was sold on Jan. 6 for $345,000, or $242 per square foot. The property occupies a lot of 9,583 square feet.

These nearby homes in Channahon have also recently been sold:

· A single-family residence at 25734 South Red Stable Lane, sold in May 2025, for $293,000.

· In October 2025, a 1,405-square-foot single-family residence at 25716 South Red Stable Lane sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $178.

· At 26552 West Stonebriar Way, in October 2025, a 2,366-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $369,900, a price per square foot of $156.