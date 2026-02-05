Sale closed in Plainfield: $425,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 24933 Jordan Lane in Plainfield changed owners on Jan. 21.

The 2,184-square-foot home, built in 1996, was sold for $425,000, or $195 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 10,454 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,516-square-foot single-family house at 24901 Michele Drive, sold in October 2025, for $480,000, a price per square foot of $191.

· At 24860 Madison Street, in December 2025, a 1,220-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $307. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 2,410-square-foot single-family house at 24850 Michele Drive sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $166. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.