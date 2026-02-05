Sale closed in Oswego: $390,000 for a single-family home

A 2,029-square-foot single-family home, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The home at 716 Pinehurst Lane in Oswego was sold on Jan. 21 for $390,000, or $192 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 13,068 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 560 Lakeview Drive, in April 2025, a 2,067-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 1,817-square-foot single-family house at 558 Lakeview Drive sold for $398,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,020-square-foot single-family residence at 552 Lakeview Drive, sold in October 2025, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.