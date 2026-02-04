Woodstock: Three-bedroom house built in 1900 sells for $300,000

A single-family residence located at 210 Grove Street in Woodstock changed owners on Jan. 21.

The 1,750-square-foot home, built in 1900, was sold for $300,000, or $171 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property occupies a lot of 2,614 square feet.

Other homes in Woodstock have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,248-square-foot single-family house at 115 Grove Street, sold in January 2025, for $225,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 841 North Madison Street, in October 2025, a 1,541-square-foot single-family home was sold for $372,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 2,088-square-foot single-family house at 841 North Seminary Avenue sold for $235,000, a price per square foot of $113. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.