Two-bedroom home sells for $375,000 in Cary

The single-family residence located at 1242 Prairie View Parkway in Cary was sold on Jan. 21, for $375,000, or $195 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 1,925 square feet. This two-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property occupies a lot of 2,352 square feet.

Other homes in Cary have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,121-square-foot single-family house at 1240 Westlake Drive, sold in December 2024, for $382,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,389-square-foot single-family home at 1384 Prairie View Parkway sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 70 Linden Court, in July 2025, a 1,574-square-foot single-family home was sold for $270,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.