Three-bedroom house in Yorkville goes for $331,000

A recently built single-family house located at 940 Gillespie Lane in Yorkville has a new owner since Jan. 21.

The 1,995-square-foot home, built in 2022, was sold for $331,000, or $166 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. The property’s lot measures 1,742 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,966-square-foot single-family home at 1011 Gillespie Lane, sold in June 2025, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $160.

· In November 2025, a 2,178-square-foot single-family residence at 941 Blackberry Shore Lane sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 906 Gillespie Lane, in May 2025, a 1,966-square-foot single-family house was sold for $341,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.