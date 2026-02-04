St. Charles: Single-family home goes for $416,000

A 1,180-square-foot single-family home, built in 1976, has changed hands.

The home at 1919 Moore Avenue in St. Charles was sold on Jan. 23 for $416,000, or $353 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on an 8,400-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· At 1905 Forrest Boulevard in St. Charles, in December 2025, a single-family house was sold for $365,000.

· A 1,152-square-foot single-family residence at 1621 Jeanette Avenue in St. Charles, sold in June 2025, for $371,500, a price per square foot of $322. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 1,421-square-foot single-family residence at 1807 Forrest Boulevard in St. Charles sold for $322,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.