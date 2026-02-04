Single-family home sells in Yorkville for $460,000

A single-family house located at 502 Birchwood Drive in Yorkville has a new owner since Jan. 21.

The 2,251-square-foot house, built in 2014, was sold for $460,000, or $204 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for three cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,454 square feet.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently changed hands:

· In August 2025, a 3,210-square-foot single-family residence at 1142 Grace Drive sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $165. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,254-square-foot single-family home at 1356 Spring Street, sold in August 2025, for $570,000, a price per square foot of $253. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1193 Taus Circle, in February 2025, a 3,138-square-foot single-family house was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.