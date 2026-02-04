Single-family home sells in Oswego for $472,000

A single-family house located at 458 Greenview Lane in Oswego changed ownership on Jan. 21.

The 2,435-square-foot home, built in 2001, was sold for $472,000, or $194 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 10,890 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently changed hands:

· In November 2025, a 2,287-square-foot single-family residence at 466 Greenview Lane sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,961-square-foot single-family home at 600 Highview Court, sold in December 2024, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $165. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 504 Greenview Court, in January 2025, a 2,932-square-foot single-family home was sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $155. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.