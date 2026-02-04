Single-family home in Sugar Grove sells for $372,500

The single-family residence located at 6 Saddlewood Court in Sugar Grove was sold on Jan. 23, for $372,500, or $200 per square foot.

The house, built in 1987, has an interior space of 1,860 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for two cars.

Other homes in Sugar Grove that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 8 Hillcrest Drive, in November 2025, a 1,808-square-foot single-family house was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $235.

· In March 2025, a 1,249-square-foot single-family home at 5 Hillcrest Drive sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $340.

· A 1,328-square-foot single-family home at 338 Normandie Drive, sold in May 2025, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $331.