Single-family home in McHenry goes for $480,000

A 2,240-square-foot single-family home, built in 1987, has changed hands.

The house at 6515 Chickaloon Drive in McHenry was sold on Jan. 20 for $480,000, or $214 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to three parking spots. Spanning 1 acre, the property’s lot offers an in-ground vinyl pool.

Other homes in McHenry have recently been sold nearby:

· At 1308 Matanuska Trail, in July 2025, a 3,215-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,817-square-foot single-family house at 1504 North Denali Trail, sold in September 2025, for $435,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 2,445-square-foot single-family home at 1409 Matanuska Trail sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.