Single-family home in Huntley goes for $497,000

The single-family house located at 9580 Farley Drive in Huntley was sold on Jan. 21, for $497,000, or $168 per square foot.

The home, built in 2012, has an interior space of 2,965 square feet. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property sits on a 9,667-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 9692 Baumgartner Street, in August 2025, a 3,201-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,308-square-foot single-family home at 9675 Newton Road sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,308-square-foot single-family residence at 9615 Newton Road, sold in March 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $130.