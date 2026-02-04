Sale closed in Joliet: $324,500 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 907 Bluebell Circle in Joliet changed owner on Jan. 21.

The 1,990-square-foot house, built in 2006, was sold for $324,500, or $163 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,792 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,561-square-foot single-family house at 1009 Heron Circle, sold in May 2025, for $257,500, a price per square foot of $165. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1020 Heron Circle, in September 2025, a 1,505-square-foot single-family home was sold for $255,000, a price per square foot of $169.

· In April 2025, a 1,618-square-foot single-family home at 1037 Heron Circle sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $170.