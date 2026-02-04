Oswego: Single-family home goes for $440,000

A 2,147-square-foot single-family home, built in 1995, has changed hands.

The home at 5161 Us Highway 34 in Oswego was sold on Jan. 21 for $440,000, or $205 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.6 acres.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,764-square-foot single-family house at 108 River Run Court, sold in November 2025, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 507 Parkland Court, in August 2025, a 2,025-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2024, a 1,792-square-foot single-family home at 230 Presidential Boulevard sold for $359,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.