Lombard: Single-family home sells for $441,000

A single-family residence located at 591 South Park Road in Lombard has a new owner since Jan. 16.

The 998-square-foot house, built in 1952, was sold for $441,000, or $442 per square foot. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property sits on a 9,148-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Lombard have also recently changed hands:

· In January 2025, a 1,105-square-foot single-family residence at 112 South Park Drive sold for $346,500, a price per square foot of $314.

· At 120 South Park Drive, in January 2025, a 1,215-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $235.

· A 1,572-square-foot single-family residence at 544 South Main Street, sold in August 2025, for $331,000, a price per square foot of $211.